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Adam Evans's avatar
Adam Evans
6h

I'm wondering if some of the changes that IMDB had implemented had also had an impact on the rise of Letterboxd. Early on, IMDB had a communal element to it with really active forums, however IMDB shut those down in 2017 which pushed people off the platform and into other spaces. Letterboxd filled that void with a pretty active review/comment section creating a much more communal experience than IMDB offered.

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