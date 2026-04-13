Online Trends Report 🖥️
What's trending on YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, and Google?
Stat Significant’s Online Trends Report 🖥️
This page tracks trends across Google, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube—surfacing the topics and pop culture phenomena capturing our attention right now. The interactive charts and tables below explore search behavior, social media mentions, and trending videos, providing a real-time view of the cultural zeitgeist.
All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.
Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.
Table of Contents
For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:
Section 1: Trending on YouTube
Section 2: Trending on Google
Section 3: Trending on TikTok
Section 4: Trending on Reddit
Section 1: Trending on YouTube
Top 1,000 Trending Videos on YouTube in the Last 15 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top trending videos on YouTube, sorted by peak trending rank and then views recorded while trending.
Data Source: YouTube API
Data Update Frequency: Every 2 days. || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
The Top 500 YouTube Channels
What This Chart Shows: The top channels on YouTube sorted by subscriber count.
Data Source: YouTube API
Data Update Frequency: Every 2 days. || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
Section 2: Trending on Google
The Top Search Terms Trending on Google: Last 10 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top search terms trending on Google in the last 10 days.
Data Source: Google Trends API
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
The Top Entertainment Search Terms Trending on Google: Last 10 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top entertainment-related search terms trending on Google in the last 10 days.
Data Source: Google Trends API
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers
We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:
Trending TikTok Hashtags
Trending Movies on Reddit
Trending TV Shows on Reddit
Trending Music Acts on Reddit
These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.
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