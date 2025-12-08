The Stat Significant Dataset Hub
The Stat Significant data hub has compiled a collection of datasets spanning movies, music, television, cultural trends, economics, global development, and real-time survey data. As of today, this repository offers 156 datasets that document how we watch, listen, consume, behave, and measure the world.
New datasets will be added weekly, expanding this library into an ever-growing hub for data-driven storytelling with full archive access for Stat Significant paid subscribers.
Table of Contents
Click a link below to jump straight to a section:
Movie Ratings
Movie Release Information, Budget, and Box Office
Movie Plot, Dialogue, and Shot Composition
Reviews, Rankings, and Sales
Release and Track Info
Song Composition and Track Metadata
Listener Behavior
TV Release Information, Episode Ratings, and Production Information
Critical Series Evaluations
Streaming Engagement Metrics and Show Popularity
Culture, Internet, and Media Coverage Trends
Internet Trend and Traffic Tracking
Media Coverage: Term and Sentiment Tracking
Historical Figures and Celebrities
Prediction Market Data
Language & Literature
The Art World
Cultural Institutions
Economics and Global Development
Global Economic and Development Data
Technology Trends
Logistics
U.S. Economics
1. Movie Datasets
Movie Ratings
MovieLens Dataset of Films, Online User Ratings, and Genre Information
A Scrape of Letterboxd Data with Descriptions, Avg. Ratings, Cast, Crew and More (Last Updated in 2024)