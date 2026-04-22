The Stat Significant Movie Report 🎬

This page tracks which movies are capturing audience attention across theaters, streaming services, and online platforms. The interactive charts and tables below highlight the films generating the most engagement—from review activity and box office performance to trailer views and pre-release buzz.

All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

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Section 1: The Most-Watched Films in Theaters and on Streaming

The Most Reviewed Movies Online: Last 7 Days

What This Chart Shows: The films with the most online reviews published over the past week. Review volume is indexed from 1 to 100, with 100 representing the highest volume.

Data Source: TMDB online review volume.

Data Update Frequency: Every 2 days. || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Most Reviewed Movies Online: This Year

What This Chart Shows: The films with the most online reviews published during this calendar year. Review volume is indexed from 1 to 100, with 100 representing the highest volume.

Data Source: TMDB online review volume.

Data Update Frequency: Every 2 days. || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

Which Movies Are Performing Best on Streaming, According to Nielsen?