Stat Significant’s Wikipedia Traffic Trends Report 📕

This page tracks trends across Wikipedia—surfacing the pages and topics capturing global attention right now. The interactive charts and tables below explore search behavior, breakout interest, and historical viewership, providing a real-time survey of the cultural zeitgeist as reflected through Wikipedia traffic.

All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:

Section 1: Recent Wikipedia Search Trends

The Most-Visited Wikipedia Pages in the Last 7 Days

What This Chart Shows: Wikipedia pages ranked by the number of days spent in the Top 100 and by daily traffic over the last 7 days.

Data Source: Wikipedia API

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

First-Time Pages Trending in the Top 100 (Last 7 Days)

What This Chart Shows: Wikipedia pages making their first-ever appearances in the Top 100 most-viewed list, ranked by days trending and traffic over the last 7 days.

Data Source: Wikipedia API

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers

We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:

These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.