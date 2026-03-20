Stat Significant’s Spotify Trend Report 🎧

This page tracks what’s trending on Spotify—highlighting the songs and artists driving the most listening today, as well as older acts and tracks that continue to thrive on streaming. The interactive charts and tables below explore chart performance, artist momentum, genre trends, and song composition, offering a real-time view of how popular music is evolving. All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:

Section 1: The Top Artists and Songs on Spotify in the Last 90 Days

Top Artists on Spotify in the Last 90 Days

What This Chart Shows: The top artists on Spotify in the last 90 days, determined by the most song entries on the Spotify Top 50 chart (each song + charting day combination counts as an “entry”).

Data Source: Spotify Chart data provided by Soundcharts

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

Top Songs on Spotify in the Last 90 Days

What This Chart Shows: The top songs on Spotify in the last 90 days, determined by number of days in the Spotify Top 50 chart.

Data Source: Spotify Chart data provided by Soundcharts

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers

We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:

These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.