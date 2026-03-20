The Spotify Trend Report 🎧
What are people listening to on streaming?
Stat Significant’s Spotify Trend Report 🎧
This page tracks what’s trending on Spotify—highlighting the songs and artists driving the most listening today, as well as older acts and tracks that continue to thrive on streaming. The interactive charts and tables below explore chart performance, artist momentum, genre trends, and song composition, offering a real-time view of how popular music is evolving. All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily.
Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.
Table of Contents
For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:
Section 1: The Top Artists and Songs on Spotify in the Last 90 Days:
Section 2: The Older Artists and Songs That Thrive on Spotify:
Section 3: How Song Genre, Composition, and Lyrical Themes Have Evolved on Spotify
Section 1: The Top Artists and Songs on Spotify in the Last 90 Days
Top Artists on Spotify in the Last 90 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top artists on Spotify in the last 90 days, determined by the most song entries on the Spotify Top 50 chart (each song + charting day combination counts as an “entry”).
Data Source: Spotify Chart data provided by Soundcharts
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
Top Songs on Spotify in the Last 90 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top songs on Spotify in the last 90 days, determined by number of days in the Spotify Top 50 chart.
Data Source: Spotify Chart data provided by Soundcharts
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers
We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:
Which older artists continue to outperform their peers on streaming?
Which legacy songs still thrive years (or decades) after release?
Which artists make the most danceable, energetic, or positive music—and more.
These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.