Paid Subscriber Dashboards & Datasets
Real-time dashboards, downloadable datasets, and premium research tools for data-driven pop culture analysis.
Become a paying Stat Significant subscriber for interactive dashboards, free datasets, and to support independent journalism.
Paying subscribers get:
The Stat Significant Dataset Hub (Updated Weekly): a collection of free datasets across movies, music, TV, and economics.
Interactive Dashboards: interactive charts, updated daily, with the underlying data available for download.
What People Watch:
Streaming TV: real-time tracking of the shows dominating streaming platforms.
Movies: box office performance, streaming popularity, audience ratings, and historical film trends.
What People Listen to:
Spotify & TikTok: the songs, artists, and styles dominating Spotify and TikTok.
Pop Music History: a deep dive into music history, Billboard chart performance, genre trends, and song composition.
Podcasts: the podcast shows, episodes, and categories capturing listener attention.
What People Search:
Wikipedia Traffic: the topics capturing global attention, as told by Wikipedia.
Online Trends & Social Media: what’s trending on Google, Reddit, TikTok, and YouTube.
Prediction Markets: the cultural events, celebrities, and internet moments people are betting on.