Stat Significant’s Prediction Market Report 🎰

This page tracks activity across prominent prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, offering a real-time view of what people think will happen next. The interactive charts and tables below highlight where attention (and money) is flowing, from the most active markets to newly trending bets to pop culture-driven speculation.

All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:

Section 1: Top Markets on Kalshi and Polymarket

Top Kalshi Prediction Markets: Last 7 Days

What This Chart Shows: Top Kalshi prediction markets sorted by recent trading volume.

Data Source: Kalshi API

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

Top Polymarket Prediction Markets: Last 7 Days

What This Chart Shows: Top Polymarket prediction markets sorted by recent trading volume.

Data Source: Polymarket API

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers

We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:

Newly trending markets on prominent prediction market platforms.

The top pop culture-related prediction markets.

These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.