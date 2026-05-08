Stat Significant’s Podcast Report 🎙️

This page offers a real-time view of which podcast shows, episodes, and categories are capturing listener attention. The interactive charts and tables below highlight the episodes with the most staying power, the podcasts ranking highest on the Top 100 charts, and the genres driving the biggest share of podcast consumption.

All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:

Section 1: The Top Podcast Shows and Episodes

Top Podcast Episodes: Last 14 Days

What This Chart Shows: The podcast episodes that spent the most time in Apple Podcasts’ Top 100 over the past 14 days.

Data Source: Apple Podcasts API

Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

Top Podcasts Over The Last 14 Days