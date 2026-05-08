The Podcast Report 🎙️
Which podcasts and episodes are people listening to?
Stat Significant’s Podcast Report 🎙️
This page offers a real-time view of which podcast shows, episodes, and categories are capturing listener attention. The interactive charts and tables below highlight the episodes with the most staying power, the podcasts ranking highest on the Top 100 charts, and the genres driving the biggest share of podcast consumption.
All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.
Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.
Table of Contents
For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:
Section 1: The Top Podcast Shows and Episodes
Section 2: Top Podcast Categories
Section 1: The Top Podcast Shows and Episodes
Top Podcast Episodes: Last 14 Days
What This Chart Shows: The podcast episodes that spent the most time in Apple Podcasts’ Top 100 over the past 14 days.
Data Source: Apple Podcasts API
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
Top Podcasts Over The Last 14 Days
What This Chart Shows: The podcasts with the best average ranking on Apple Podcasts’ Top 100 chart over the past two weeks.
Data Source: Apple Podcasts API
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
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