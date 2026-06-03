Book Bestseller Trends 📚
What are the top-selling books right now?
Stat Significant’s Book Bestseller Trends 📖
Which books are breaking through right now, and which authors continue to dominate the bestseller lists?
The charts below track recent activity across Amazon’s Kindle Store and The New York Times Best Sellers list. Together, they provide a snapshot of the titles gaining momentum, the books showing sustained popularity, and the fiction and nonfiction authors appearing most often near the top of the charts.
All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added daily and weekly. When available, click “Get Data” at the bottom of a chart to download the underlying dataset.
Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.
Table of Contents
For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:
Section 1: Trending Titles in Recent Weeks
Section 2: Top Authors in Recent Weeks
Section 3: Top Books This Past Year
Section 1: Trending Titles in Recent Weeks
Top Trending Titles in Amazon’s Kindle Store: Last 7 Days
What This Chart Shows: The top titles on Amazon’s Kindle store charts, across fiction and nonfiction, for the past 7 days. Titles are sorted by the number of days trending and then average chart position.
Data Source: Amazon’s Kindle Store
Data Update Frequency: Daily || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
Top Nonfiction Books on the NYT Best Sellers List: Last 4 Weeks
What This Chart Shows: The top nonfiction titles on The New York Times Best Sellers List over the last four weeks, calculated from NYT's Combined Print & E-Book sales.
Data Source: The New York Times
Data Update Frequency: Weekly || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅
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