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Michael Estrin's avatar
Michael Estrin
14h

Good analysis! Always enjoy your work. One note: there were three networks in the beginning, not four. ABC, NBC, CBS. Fox didn’t come along until the early 1990s and by that time cable already had original programming.

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Jim Block's avatar
Jim Block
11h

Last week I watched season 2 of Citadel and it appeared to be just as expensive as season 1. My wife and I must be 2 of the tens. And it ended on what looked to set the stage for season 3.

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