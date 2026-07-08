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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
9h

I think we will discover Chris Evan’s as Captain America will be a success if they write something that is interesting and DOES NOT involve some alternate universe nonsense. Cap may have died, but it was years “later” in his lifetime. Evan’s was perfect as Cap, bring back Haley Atwell and you’ve got a great combination to tell a story about their time together and secret missions they did. I always thought that it was Captain America and not Iron Man that kept Marvel in the bucks.

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