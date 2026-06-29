Introducing: The Monday Roundup Welcome to Stat Significant’s Monday Roundup, a twice-monthly bonus edition featuring quick-hit pop culture stories, original graphics, curated datasets, hand-picked data journalism, and recommended culture reads. Your regular Wednesday essay is not going anywhere. It stays free for everyone—this is strictly additive. Today’s edition has six original data stories. Free readers get the first three; paid subscribers get the full thing, plus curated datasets and recommended reading. Enjoy!

In Today’s Roundup:

Original Data Stories: The end of explicit music, streaming’s most popular shows, Michael Jackson’s cultural legacy, Jesus-centric prediction markets, the World Cup on TikTok, and hockey romance books.

Recommended Reads: Notable data journalism and pop culture reads from around the web.

Unique Datasets: Ten publicly available datasets, covering everything from Wikipedia traffic to most-searched guitar chords to podcast listenership.

Trend 1: The End of Explicit Music?

The “explicit” music tag was created in the mid-1980s, following a series of congressional hearings led by Tipper Gore (Al Gore’s wife) and the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC). By the early 1990s, the music industry had agreed to label explicit material with the now-iconic “Parental Advisory: Explicit Content” sticker, which appeared on physical album covers before becoming a metadata flag in the digital age.

At first, the warning label had the opposite effect, making it easier for teenagers to find the subversive music they were supposed to avoid.

And yet, over the past five years, something strange has happened: explicit music appears to be losing its grip on the mainstream. The percentage of explicit songs on Spotify’s Top 50 chart has fallen sharply, from 74% in 2018 to 13% today, suggesting that nearly 40 years after the parental advisory label was introduced, popular music has finally been sanitized. Congratulations, Tipper Gore.

The clean-ification of mainstream music can be attributed to two mutually reinforcing trends:

Increased consumption of classic songs: Nostalgia strikes again! Increasingly, listeners are using Spotify to revisit older, radio-friendly hits like Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Declining popularity of hip-hop: Once a cultural behemoth, hip-hop is no longer the dominant force it was a decade ago, at least on Spotify.

In the end, the PMRC’s dream may have finally been realized, though not because of anything the organization actually did. If anything, the parental advisory campaign may have prolonged the cultural appeal of explicit music via the Barbra Streisand effect.

Trend 2: The Most Popular Shows on Streaming—A Tale of Two Islands

In the wonderful world of streaming television, popularity and critical acclaim rarely go hand in hand. For proof, look no further than two parallel, yet wildly different, shows about people stranded on islands: Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Peacock’s USA spin-off of Love Island.

Widow’s Bay is the prestige contender: critically acclaimed, currently holding a 78 on Metacritic, and arguably the buzziest new show on television, at least judging by how frequently the series is mentioned across TV-related Reddit communities.

After watching a few episodes, I can confirm that the hype is, in fact, warranted. Widow’s Bay can best be described as a bizarre horror-dark-comedy hybrid: part upper-tier Stephen King novel, part Parks and Recreation, part Looney Tunes nightmare. I am not sure I have ever seen anything quite like it.

And then there is Love Island, a show that is not critically acclaimed and may, in fact, thrive on critical disdain. Every time someone rolls their eyes at the mere mention of it, Love Island simply grows stronger, harnessing that disapproval as fuel.

I have never been a big reality TV fan and have done my darndest to avoid watching the show at all costs. I do, however, know that the series releases five episodes a week, which is not a typo, and that it was the most-watched original series on streaming last week by a significant margin.

You will also notice that Widow’s Bay is nowhere to be found on this top-ten list, because buzz among pop-culture intelligentsia does not translate into actual viewership. After three years of writing this newsletter, I should probably have this sentiment tattooed across my chest, Memento-style, just so I stop forgetting.

Trend 3: A Michael Jackson Renaissance

If you prefer not to think about Michael Jackson—because you do not like his music or because you are not inclined to separate the art from the artist—then you may not enjoy what comes next.