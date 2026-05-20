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Joe Sipher's avatar
Joe Sipher
2dEdited

We're not far from nearly all future computer code being generated by AI because at this point AI-generated code is about as good as human-generated code, when prompted by competent humans.

This article assumes we'll never get to that point with writing. I know we're on a writing platform, but it's not impossible to see a day when it's much more difficult to differentiate AI slop from human slop.

When that happens, I don't think it'll matter what entity generated the text (just like it doesn't matter what entity generates code). What will matter is who is the creative director of that output, who approves the final output, and whether that output is actually effective.

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Dheer's avatar
Dheer
1d

This is an excellent article, with good research to back it up. I have an opinion too - I feel there will come a time, just like Atari, when the "Enough is Enough" protocol will come into effect - where the collective consciousness of the internet (I dream this is a thing) will be so averse to reading/consuming AI Slop with a perceived "lack of effort" that the curves in that graph might start to wobble...a time when imperfection to truly valued as the last few pillars of humanity in the digital age.

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