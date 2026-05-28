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G. Alex Janevski, PhD's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD
5h

Well this is interesting, and counter-intuitive. I would have expected fewer shows to "stick the landing," given how notoriously some endings have been treated. I would have loved to see where the Sopranos landed, as it has arguably one of the most controversial endings ever (oft-parodied, even), though I personally thought it was great.

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Carl Bialik's avatar
Carl Bialik
8h

It’s Pitt-ing time!

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