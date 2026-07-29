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Joe Sipher's avatar
Joe Sipher
2d

Funny enough I think the branding geniuses at Apple created a branding problem. They named the hardware device Apple TV

and the streaming service the same thing! I suspect many people think they need an Apple TV device to watch Apple TV shows on their TV.

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Metaphysical Man's avatar
Metaphysical Man
2dEdited

Apple TV+ not reaching the 1% threshold on Nielsen sounds like a big fail, but, the thing I also see there is HBO, the legendary TV brand, barely exceeding the 1%. And I would say Apple TV more than any other streamer is trying to emulate the HBO model. Selling a higher quality product rather than chasing mere viewership. For Apple TV+, ratings mean nothing, they only sell subscriptions.

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