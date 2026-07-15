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Sarah Kendzior's avatar
Sarah Kendzior
12h

This is reminding me of a conversation I had with my husband when our kids were both under seven:

"We haven't been to the movies in eight years."

"That's not true! I saw Frozen, and you saw The Lego Movie."

It does eventually get to a fun point where you can take your kids to the movies and they won't sing loudly to the screen or do anything that gets you thrown out, not that my kids ever did that. ;) We did stop going to the movies though, because of covid and cost. Only recently have we returned as a family and it's because of the emergence of cheap revival theaters -- theaters where we can see old movies on the big screen for under ten dollars. We saw The Lost Boys, Nightmare on Elm Street, etc. I'm curious how this deal factors into your data. There used to be one or two theaters that did this, but now the theater in the mall is doing it too, just to stay afloat, and it really brings in Gen X/Millennial families with Gen Z/Gen Alpha kids.

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Ehud Riven's avatar
Ehud Riven
13h

I will say this as a cheer-you-up attempt: Once your youngest child reaches a certain age, a lot of the restrictive facets of being a parent slowly disappear, and going to the movies, even long ones, doesn't seem like something so impossible. Hang in there :)

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