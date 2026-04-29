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Kaley Mullin's avatar
Kaley Mullin
16h

This was great! I really love this newsletter. It’s my favorite on substack!

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Joshua's avatar
Joshua
5h

Can you imagine what the 4th sequel to Requiem for a Dream would look like?

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