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mark robinson's avatar
mark robinson
10h

“Who asked for this content?” Love it.

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Izabella Nicolau's avatar
Izabella Nicolau
10h

What an excellent analysis! I loved your point of view, and I constantly find myself reflecting on the current state of the audiovisual industry. I invite you to take a look at my publications if you're interested. Analyses like yours are exactly what I've been looking for since I joined Substack.

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