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Alex's avatar
Alex
43m

More people should be subbed to this! Stat Significant never leaves me frustrated that an obvious chart is missing. In this one, I'm so pleased that we got to see forwards and backwards on the quality vs top10 data.

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David Holmer's avatar
David Holmer
27m

I watch how you do with my own carefully curated list of “best”. I find that doing my research ahead of time as I hear about shows/movies an having it presorted makes it much easier to pick the next thing as it’s easier to pop the next thing off the list rather than try and do the research then. I even keep separate lists for things to watch with my spouse vs things to watch on my own. Rarely does the Netflix top 10 help me choose something.

However, I think it does provide one extra benefit that you didn’t cover here. For many, what you are watching has a social aspect in that you can then discuss it with friends/colleagues. This was well coordinated with TV shows on network/cable TV as most everyone saw same episode at same time. Advent of streaming and practice of dropping whole shows at once kind of broke this aspect as everyone would be at different spots or not have heard of the show yet. I notice that more and more streaming shows are going back to the one episode per week format. I think the top 10 format helps people coordinate “what is everyone else watching” and that may have value to maximize social discussion.

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