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Jason Godfrey's avatar
Jason Godfrey
17h

"Disney is running out of IP to tarnish." Disney's great success in the last quarter century can largely be attributed to their innovations in finding new ways to reheat their old IP (and breathe new life into acquired IP). I actually just wrote about it yesterday. I wouldn't count them out just yet, and I wouldn't be surprised if they think of another creative (and lucrative) way to tell an already told story.

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Marshall Shaffer's avatar
Marshall Shaffer
1d

Man, I remember that KANGAROO JACK bait-and-switch too! My friends and I were piiiiiiissed.

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