Stat Significant’s Pop Music History Report

This page tracks the biggest songs, artists, and albums in popular music history—and breaks down what makes them successful. The interactive charts and tables below highlight chart performance, genre trends, and song composition, revealing how hits are made and how music has evolved over time. All visuals are updated regularly, with new data added weekly.

Because many of the graphics below are interactive, this page is best viewed on the web rather than in an email client or the Substack app.

Table of Contents

For paid subscribers — click a link below to jump straight to that section:

Section 1: The Greatest Songs, Artists, and Albums of All Time

The Greatest Songs of All Time — According to the Charts

What This Chart Shows: The top 1000 songs of all time, determined by a combination of top Billboard Hot 100 ranking and number of weeks spent in the Hot 100.

Data Source: Billboard data from 1958 to present.

Data Update Frequency: Weekly || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Greatest Artists of All Time — According to the Charts

What This Chart Shows: The top 2500 artists of all time, determined by the number of songs that made the Hot 100.

Data Source: Billboard data from 1958 to present.

Data Update Frequency: Weekly || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Greatest Albums of All Time — According to the Charts

What This Chart Shows: The top 500 albums of all time, determined by the number of weeks spent on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Data Source: Billboard data from 1958 to present.

Data Update Frequency: Weekly || Data Can Be Downloaded: ✅

The Deep Dive: For Paying Subscribers

We also reserve several charts for paying subscribers, including:

These views update daily or weekly, are fully interactive, and include downloadable data.