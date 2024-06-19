Stat Significant
How Does Our Sense of Humor Change With Age? A Statistical Analysis
How do our comedic sensibilities form and transform over time?
Jun 19
Daniel Parris
What Is Cable TV in 2024? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the rapid decline of legacy television.
Jun 12
Daniel Parris
Are Movie Titles Getting Longer? A Statistical Analysis
Investigating trends in movie naming.
Jun 5
Daniel Parris
May 2024
Why Do People Hate Nickelback So Much? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the origins of Nickelback hatred.
May 29
Daniel Parris
The Broken Economics of Streaming Services: A Stats Explainer
Why streamers are struggling, and how things may get worse.
May 22
Daniel Parris
Why Do People Like Horror Films? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the unique appeal of scary movies.
May 15
Daniel Parris
Which Music Stands the Test of Time, and Which Does Not? A Statistical Analysis
Which music acts endure within our culture, and which fade away?
May 8
Daniel Parris
April 2024
Which Decades Inspire the Most Art? A Statistical Analysis
Which historical eras are consistently portrayed in films and novels?
Apr 24
Daniel Parris
'Civil War' and the Rise of A24: A Statistical Analysis
How A24 went from indie studio to mainstream entertainment brand.
Apr 17
Daniel Parris
When Do We Stop Finding New Music? A Statistical Analysis
When does our taste in music stagnate?
Apr 10
Daniel Parris
Are Movies Better When We Watch Them in Theaters? A Statistical Analysis
Do we like a movie more if we watch it in theaters?
Apr 3
Daniel Parris
March 2024
Which Artists Have the Most Diverse Concert Setlists? A Statistical Analysis
Identifying the musicians with ever-changing concert song selection.
Mar 20
Daniel Parris
Chris Dalla Riva
