Stat Significant

Home
Data Career Mentorship
Archive
About
How Does Our Sense of Humor Change With Age? A Statistical Analysis
How do our comedic sensibilities form and transform over time?
  
Daniel Parris
30
What Is Cable TV in 2024? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the rapid decline of legacy television.
  
Daniel Parris
5
Are Movie Titles Getting Longer? A Statistical Analysis
Investigating trends in movie naming.
  
Daniel Parris
12

May 2024

Why Do People Hate Nickelback So Much? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the origins of Nickelback hatred.
  
Daniel Parris
19
The Broken Economics of Streaming Services: A Stats Explainer
Why streamers are struggling, and how things may get worse.
  
Daniel Parris
20
Why Do People Like Horror Films? A Statistical Analysis
Exploring the unique appeal of scary movies.
  
Daniel Parris
9
Which Music Stands the Test of Time, and Which Does Not? A Statistical Analysis
Which music acts endure within our culture, and which fade away?
  
Daniel Parris
23

April 2024

Which Decades Inspire the Most Art? A Statistical Analysis
Which historical eras are consistently portrayed in films and novels?
  
Daniel Parris
1
'Civil War' and the Rise of A24: A Statistical Analysis
How A24 went from indie studio to mainstream entertainment brand.
  
Daniel Parris
8
When Do We Stop Finding New Music? A Statistical Analysis
When does our taste in music stagnate?
  
Daniel Parris
75
Are Movies Better When We Watch Them in Theaters? A Statistical Analysis
Do we like a movie more if we watch it in theaters?
  
Daniel Parris
7

March 2024

Which Artists Have the Most Diverse Concert Setlists? A Statistical Analysis
Identifying the musicians with ever-changing concert song selection.
  
Daniel Parris
 and 
Chris Dalla Riva
6
© 2024 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture