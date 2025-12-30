Stat Significant

Sarah Kendzior
2d

This was a fun read. I wonder though how much of the classic rock rebranding came from stations deciding not to use the original word to market their station -- "the oldies station" -- because of Boomers' fear of aging. I remember in the 1990s the oldies stations (which played 1950s and 1960s hits, with lots of Buddy Holly, Beatles, and doo-wop) changing into "classic rock" and adding the early 1970s to the rotation. Now they were no longer old - they were "classic"!

Matt
2d

Interesting read. I wonder why there's no such thing as "classic hip hop", "classic R&B", or "classic country". It would be interesting to see if older songs in those genres have lower radio play/streaming.

