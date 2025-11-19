Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Denton's avatar
Ross Denton
6h

I love that you started the mindless TV chart at 1800 (complimentary)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
G. Alex Janevski, PhD's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD
6h

"Finding new content is hard: I possess an irrational belief that I need to be watching 'the best thing possible,' which usually leads to aimless scrolling through streaming catalogs in search of my new favorite show. "

I have a solution: just watch whatever is saved in your watchlist. If you saved it, it's because you want to watch it. The only decision really needing to be made is are you in the mood for a movie, or a specific genre (like holiday-themed, since we're in that season), or would you rather watch a show. Ever minute you spend scrolling is time that could be spent watching.

It was years ago when I estimated that my Netflix queue, just Netflix, would take two years of continuous watching to clear out. And I very little that isn't highly rated and of interest to me. You aren't going to pick the "best" thing to watch, because there's hundreds of roughly comparable candidates, and human beings are terrible at making such choices. More information in situations like these often leads to a sub-optimal choice, like when you spend too much time looking at a menu and order something that disappoints instead of getting what you know you like and that brought you into the restaurant in the first place.

The reality is that we're blessed with a large amount of quality stuff out there, but we have very little time for our attention. There's no reason wasting time scrolling through a queue - after all, you already picked it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture