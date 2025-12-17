Stat Significant

Prof. Andy
12h

When we talk about “reach,” we usually collapse different things into one word. Henry Jenkins would say that’s the mistake. Reach isn’t just how many people paid or how big the opening weekend was — it’s about circulation and reuse.

Avatar has enormous broadcast reach and experiential impact: millions of people saw it, felt it, and moved on. But it has very little participatory reach. It doesn’t generate language, gestures, memes, or practices people can easily pick up and use. It’s sticky, not spreadable.

Cult films like Paris Is Burning are the opposite. Almost no economic reach, but massive semiotic reach. People quote it, perform it, borrow its language, build identities with it. It survives because audiences keep doing things with it.

So the issue isn’t that Avatar has “no cultural impact.” It’s that we’ve been trained to equate impact with constant participation. Avatar is a mass ritual you experience and leave. Paris Is Burning is a toolkit you carry forward. Different kinds of reach, different afterlives.

Dan Pal
3h

The first film was great but I really disliked the over bloated sequel. Now I have no desire to see the latest of this franchise. People DON'T talk about it. I think Cameron waited too long after the original to keep people interested.

