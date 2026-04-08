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Frank Canzolino's avatar
Frank Canzolino
4h

Bluey is children programming like The Muppets, Looney Toons and Rocky and Bullwinkle…

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Jonathan Rabinowitz's avatar
Jonathan Rabinowitz
4h

Ummm, Daniel? I thought the competitive advantage of streaming over DVDs was the ability to feed new shows to subscribers through the auto-play feature. If folks are just watching these comfort shows again and again, how are streamers going to stay solvent?

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