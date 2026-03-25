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Josh Matthews's avatar
Josh Matthews
1d

Great analysis!

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Cristina Carmona Aliaga's avatar
Cristina Carmona Aliaga
20hEdited

Great analysis and agree with your statement that popularity doesn't always translate into cultural relevance, especially given the amount of content that is being churned out by streaming platforms and competes for our attention. And yet, there have been some very high quality shows (Slow Horses or Adolescence come to mind) coming out of streaming platforms that have both succedded in being both popular and critically acclaimed.

On a side note, believe it or not, this may be the first time I've heard about Ginny and Georgia and I have Netflix! Am I doing something right?

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