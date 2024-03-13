Stat Significant

CalebMark
Mar 13, 2024Edited

I rent most of my physical movies from the public library. They have a great selection and high availability. I started this during my undergraduate where the the university library had a great movie selection. This is a tangible moment of gratitude for your tax dollars serving you and your community.

71 911E
Mar 21, 2024

"Perhaps there's some universal lesson here about rejecting ease in pursuit of connection..." This, absolutely. My wife can't understand why I continue to get my meds AT the pharmacy, instead of having them delivered. In addition to the fact that when I had done that previously and not received a drug I actually need to survive because UPS subcontracts to the U (Useless) SPS, which had somehow lost the package, I like to actually have a little human interaction. Since my company closed its office in 2021 and continued 100% remote little forays into the inhabited world are a good thing. And besides, the trip to the pharmacy isn't too difficult; sometimes I even walk there. It's about 3/4s of a mile away.

Thanks to Substack Reads for posting your article, I enjoyed it.

