Daniel Kalder
Dec 20, 2023

Besides the psychological pleasures of ownership I think there are some films worth buying for practical reasons...they may be retroactively edited by new corporate owners to align with modern shibboleths, or they may disappear and be hard to find later, or only be available with ads on janky streaming services. I buy Peter Greenaway films for that reason. Always interesting to me too that the director’s commentary, always touted as a benefit of DVDs, died quietly in the age of streaming. Seems not too many folk want those extra features.

Matthew Lilley
Dec 21, 2023Edited

I'm right there with you. It feels great. I've been buying used CDs and Blu-rays of music and movies I love so I can OWN them again. Nostalgic. Both Blu-rays and CDs also provide really great quality. And some movies and music ARE disappearing from streaming services. It feels great to own the physical items. It's fun to look at the cases.

