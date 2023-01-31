Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richie's avatar
Richie
Oct 15, 2023

What period is your data from? The chart of injured teams at the end only lists teams since 2018.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RnR's avatar
RnR
Sep 24, 2023

Correction: Nick Foles replaced Carson Wentz

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture