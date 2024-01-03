Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Kalder's avatar
Daniel Kalder
Jan 5, 2024

Time for Cop Rock: The Movie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thea Wood's avatar
Thea Wood
Jan 3, 2024

I didn’t see a bubble chart for the 1980s. Was there a reason for its absence?

Musicals are a favorite of mine. It seems that part of the decline of interest from general audiences is b/c they are now so heavily associated with children’s movies-- thank you Disney. The more that studios take a chance on flicks like LaLa Land, the more we can associate them with more diverse age brackets and themes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Daniel Parris and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture