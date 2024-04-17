Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Dalla Riva's avatar
Chris Dalla Riva
Apr 17, 2024

What happened in 2004 with A24 search data????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Russell Nohelty's avatar
Russell Nohelty
Apr 17, 2024

They got a bunch of VC investment this year and so they will be ruined pretty soon. Enjoy the next year, because after that it's going downhill, just like Miramax, Focus, and every great indie before it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Daniel Parris and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture