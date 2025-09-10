Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wheatpaste's avatar
Wheatpaste
8h

Look — I watched The Vast of Night right after this, and it’s a terrific counterpoint that more money doesn’t necessarily make a better movie.

I believe that this script was at least partially produced w/ AI. The clunky product placement, the bizarre jokes, the nonsequiter everything is going on but nothing is going on plot, weirdly sexualized dialogue… no creative choices were made. It seems like an abdication of creative direction. I have the same feeling while watching Alien Earth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Geoffrey Perrin's avatar
Geoffrey Perrin
9h

You nailed it with Content, an ocean of content. Netflix's policy for yrs has been throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks. Countless awful series, some just bad ideas, and some with actors who looked bewildered as to what was going on, and some like The Witcher just deteriorated into weird woke soap operas. The red lighting of projects has to be the issue, balancing strong artfully made projects with family friendly throwaway content.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture