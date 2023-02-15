Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben's avatar
Ben
Feb 17, 2023

Really interesting analysis. I had no idea the US had been involved so much in F1 at all — and in such disastrous ways. Great read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture