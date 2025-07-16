Stat Significant

Chris Volinsky
4d

Wow - There are only three movies out tof the 36 lettrboxd "comedies of 2020s" you show that are ACTUAL comedies (Bottoms, Anyone But Us, No Hard Feelings). I wonder why the others are genred as such??

With the decade half over, if those three are lifted up as the comedies of the era, we are indeed in sad shape...

The Ark of History
3d

I’ve noticed newer comedy-dramas like Everything Everywhere have an easier time being emotionally engaging than being funny. They’re great dramas but humor feels tacked on and cheesy. Older comedy-dramas were more often the opposite: effortlessly funny but with an unconvincing plot and tacky drama.

