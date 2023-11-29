Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cas Been's avatar
Cas Been
Dec 1, 2023

I'd be really interested on the financial aspects of a movie managing to insert itself in the cultural memory. This year has seen so many box office bombs that securing long term returns from rentals and streaming more and more seems like an obligatory business strategy. But, intriguingly, even movies trying to garner grass-roots cult status often fail at that and what movie 'makes it' is totally unpredictable. Are there more examples like 'Come and See', maybe more recently, and would they be detectable in this dataset?

Also, probably not feasible, but do outlets like letterboxd or Imdb allow for webscraping this kind of data?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neatio's avatar
Neatio
Nov 30, 2023

I understandably didn't recognize the two oldest movies on the "forgotten blockbusters" chart, so I looked them up:

• Hooper (1978), starring Burt Reynolds

• The End (1978), starring Burt Reynolds, directed by Burt Reynolds

Has anyone informed the SCP Foundation that Burt Reynolds has antimemetic properties?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture