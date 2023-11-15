Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsie Marrone's avatar
Elsie Marrone
Nov 17, 2023

What a cool analysis! I'm surprised but also not surprised that Dracula and Godzilla were top of the fictional characters list; here's hoping some brilliant screenwriter realizes the potential in a "Drac vs. Godzilla" franchise :D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thea Wood's avatar
Thea Wood
Nov 19, 2023

Love this analysis! Question: why was vampire separated from Monsters?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture