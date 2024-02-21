Stat Significant

Alex J
Feb 28, 2024

I like it. My only suggestion is to log your axes before performing the regression. The residuals are not normally distributed, and you'll likely get an even stronger correlation this way. Although from visual inspection I don't think it's going to change the results very much if at all.

Barry Lyons
Feb 23, 2024

Where do you find information on how well a movie does after its theatrical release with streaming and DVD sales? I'm curious to find out how well "Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" performed after they left the theaters.

