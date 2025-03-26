“APT.” by Bruno Mars and Rosé. Credit: “Atlantic Records.”

Intro: The Canadian Quota System

How does a country safeguard its local music scene from the omnipresent reach of Korean pop, American rap, and Latin American reggaeton? In Canada, the answer is CanCon.

During the 1960s, Canadian radio stations frequently overlooked local music acts in favor of British and American imports. In 1971, the Canadian government responded to the growing dominance of US and UK acts by introducing the "CanCon" regulations, requiring stations to meet a prescribed quota of Canadian content. This quota rose steadily over time, beginning at 25% in 1971, increasing to 30% in the 1980s, and reaching as high as 40% in the 1990s.

To determine which content is sufficiently Canadian, regulators introduced a set of criteria known as the MAPL system—which is government acronym nonsense at its best. Under this framework, a song must meet a minimum of two requirements to earn the distinction of "Canadian":

M (music): The music is composed entirely by a Canadian

A (artist): The music is, or the lyrics are, performed by a Canadian

P (performance): The musical selection is recorded wholly in Canada

L (lyrics): The lyrics are written entirely by a Canadian

The principal benefit of this policy was the emergence of a robust Canadian music scene that flourished alongside America's dominant entertainment industry. The drawback of this government intervention was the relative overexposure of certain Canadian artists like Celine Dion, Barenaked Ladies, and, of course, Nickelback.

Over the past five decades, these restrictions have served as a blunt instrument for shaping Canadian music tastes, though their influence has waned with the rise of iTunes and streaming platforms (which operate outside CanCon regulations). The coexistence of CanCon radio restrictions and unfettered streaming distribution has effectively bifurcated Canadian listenership into two distinct music cultures:

Streaming: these consumers can listen to whatever they want, sampling artists from around the globe (if they so choose). Radio: this medium is marked by disproportionate Canadian representation, driven by a well-meaning quota system.

Canada's pursuit of cultural sovereignty is part of a broader global challenge as nations around the world grapple with the growing dominance of American pop, reggaeton, K-pop, and other influential exports. Some countries have established robust music industries that satisfy domestic audiences, while others remain heavily reliant on cultural imports.

So today, we'll delve into global music tastes, highlighting nations with vibrant local cultures and thriving music industries, as well as those more closely aligned with Global Top 50.

Methodology: The Four Types of Music Cultures

Culture—whether that be music, movies, television, or fine art—can be traded like any other commodity. Thirty years ago, this process entailed a global supply chain that facilitated physical media distribution.

In 1962, American music label Capitol Records was initially unconvinced of The Beatles' commercial viability in the United States and declined to release the band's early singles. As a result, The Beatles' introduction to American audiences was delayed by several months since no records were available for purchase or radio play. Today, The Beatles would face no such hurdle, distributing their work via SoundCloud for all the world to hear.

While the means of distribution have evolved, the fundamental dynamics of cultural trade flows remain mostly unchanged. For example, Taylor Swift's music is an American export: when her songs are sampled by listeners in Singapore, some fractional amount of money travels through the meat grinder of Spotify's royalty system and returns to the United States. In this particular scenario, Singaporean listeners are devoting their time (and Spotify purchasing power) to an American artist instead of a Singaporean pop act.

For this analysis, we'll sort countries into four categories as a function of global influence and taste uniqueness:

Music Exporters: Artists from these countries dominate Spotify's Global Top 50, cultivating fans from around the world. Music Importers: In these nations, song selection closely aligns with that of other markets and the Global Top 50, reflecting a proclivity for international music stars. Self-Sustaining Music Cultures: These countries have a thriving local music industry, nurturing artists who achieve widespread domestic success but remain relatively unknown abroad. Popular subgenres are region-specific, resulting in distinctive music tastes. Balanced Music Scenes: These countries strike a balance between global imports and local favorites, making them less memorable—so I'll omit them from this exercise.

We'll evaluate taste uniqueness by comparing a country’s Top 50 trending tracks with the Spotify Top 50 of other nations.

A track is considered "unique" to a country's Top 50 charts if it's absent from the Top 50 lists of other nations. For example, Greece's top song on Spotify, "EMMONI IDEA," does not appear in the Top 50 for the United States, Germany, Israel, or any other country—making it "unique" to Greece.

Music Exporters and Importers: The Creators and Consumers of Global Top 50

Chartmetric compiles data from multiple streaming platforms and analytics providers to create a popularity index for contemporary artists (and they also provide each act's nationality).

To identify which nations wield an outsized influence on global streaming activity, we'll analyze how often each country appears among Chartmetric's 1,000 most popular artists.

The resulting list of global streaming favorites is topped by the United States, United Kingdom, India, several Latin American nations, and South Korea.

Most of these countries export a signature music style (or two) that has successfully reached a global audience.

The United States and United Kingdom are home to internationally renowned pop and rap acts, South Korea has a thriving industry of K-pop groups, Columbia and Puerto Rico produce numerous Reggaeton stars, and Mexico exports a grab-bag of popular subgenres that fall under the banner of "Regional Mexican."

And which countries drive global demand for these ascendant genres?

Our list of nations possessing the most significant overlap with Global Top 50 is headlined by several Latin American countries, former British colonies, and Western European states.

To better understand the musical preferences of net-importer countries, we'll examine the dominant genres and artist nationalities appearing in their Top 50 charts.

For example, Guatemala's most heavily streamed genre is "Regional Mexican," accounting for 55% of the country's Top 50.

Net-music-importing stems from an alchemical mix of local industry (or lack thereof) and cultural proximity.

If Guatemala had a glut of internationally renowned acts, those artists would likely dominate the country's domestic charts. Instead, Guatemalans gravitate toward music from nearby regions with shared traditions and language.

We see similar behavior from Canadian streaming listeners, now freed from the shackles of "CanCon" restrictions. Canada's streaming selection, highlighted by a predilection for American pop, emphasizes a clear trade-off between free markets and cultural sovereignty: quota systems protect vulnerable industries while preventing listeners from enjoying their preferred music. Radio quotas are not unique to Canada—France, Australia, Ireland, and several other nations have implemented them as well—making quotas the most common strategy for limiting foreign content. Yet, with the rise of streaming, these measures are increasingly ineffective (at least in their current form).

What's also striking about this group of nations is how cultural similarities often outweigh geographical proximity. Although Australia and New Zealand are fifteen time zones away from the United States, they share English as a primary language and common heritage as former British colonies—factors contributing to the widespread adoption of American pop music.

With a pronounced openness to outside influence and a comparatively smaller pool of local talent, these nations struggle to compete with the vast volume of music exported by other regions.

Self-Sustaining Music Cultures: Countries With Distinctive Taste

Once a year, Europe's collective attention is captured by the spectacle of Eurovision. During this three-day potpourri of flamboyant musical performance, audiences are introduced to the wonders of Ukrainian rap, Finnish pop, and Israeli hip-hop—shining a spotlight on each nation's distinctive musical stylings.

Every country has homegrown music acts—some offer subtle variations on global pop trends, while others pioneer unique subgenres. Yet the degree to which local talent outshines internationally renowned acts varies dramatically from one country to the next.

According to our song uniqueness metric, Türkiye, Nigeria, and Greece possess the most distinctive musical tastes, followed by several Asian and African nations.

Türkiye, in particular, stands out as a remarkable success story. Over the past few years, Türkiye's music scene has transitioned from prioritizing global artists to championing local talent, fueled by renewed interest in Turkish-rooted subgenres like Anatolian rock, Arabesk, and Turkish hip-hop. This change is evident in Spotify’s year-end song ranking, with the number of local acts in Türkiye's Top 100 climbing from 11 in 2013 to 91 in 2023.

We see a similar trend in Nigeria, where Nigerian artists produce Afrobeat tracks tailored for domestic audiences. By effectively balancing local supply and demand, these nations neither require (nor desire) foreign music imports.

In many of these self-sustaining music scenes, the predominant language is unique to that nation—such as Japanese or Vietnamese—while global languages like English or Spanish see significantly less use.

In contrast to music-importing nations, these countries share fewer cultural ties with Western music scenes—like the US, UK, and Mexico—and this lack of shared heritage strengthens demand for homegrown artistry. Whereas listeners in New Zealand or Canada might embrace global pop stars like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, Moroccans and Egyptians may gravitate toward music rooted in local cultural customs. Shockingly, Taylor Swift's celebrity has its limits.

Final Thoughts: Dumb American Meets Globalization

“Photograph” by Nickelback. Credit: Roadrunner Records.

Traveling can be hard, especially when it comes to navigating public transit. Each country has its own system with idiosyncratic processes ready-made to confound foreign travelers. In these moments of misunderstanding, my friends and I typically resort to a contemptible fallback persona known as the "Dumb American."

Let's say you bought the wrong tickets for an Italian train (paying more money in the process). The ticket-taker sees your error, ready to scold you for your ignorance until they realize they're dealing with Dumb American. You shake your head and gaze at the ticker-taker with your bewildered American eyes. In this moment, they know:

You only speak English—because of course you do.

Despite being a visitor with no understanding of local customs or language, this ignorance is coupled with a sense of misplaced entitlement.

Americans love to speak to someone's manager, even if they don't know what the manager is saying.

It's at this point that the Italian ticket-taker will assess the costs of this interaction and simply give up. Hooray for America.

But Dumb American isn't always a choice. A few years ago, I was in a bar in Hungary (an admittedly specific way to begin a sentence) when "The Ketchup Song" by the Spanish girl group Las Ketchup came on. The track was met with shrieks from across the bar as patrons raced onto the dance floor in anticipation of some communal ritual. When the song reached its chorus, everyone in the room started doing a choreographed dance routine.

My first reaction was one of genuine confusion: was I being Punk'd, or was I on mushrooms, or some combination of the two?

My second reaction saw me go full Dumb American: "How could everyone in the bar know this song but not me? All global culture passes through America; how could this track have bypassed the United States—land of Creed and Jason Derulo?"

This scene epitomizes globalization in action: an entitled American discovers a Spanish song while in a Hungarian bar. At the same time, there is an opportunity cost to multiculturalism. The DJ could have played Hungarian pop or Hungarian metal in place of "The Ketchup Song." Now, Dumb American's most vivid recollection of Hungarian music culture can be attributed to Spain.

Throughout this analysis, I kept returning to one central question: how much agency does a country like Hungary have in fostering a thriving local music scene and shaping the tastes of its bar patrons? Can a robust domestic industry flourish when audiences are already captivated by global music stars? Or can you only capitalize on an existing distaste for American rap and Korean pop? How do you make Hungarian DJs play Hungarian music?

This line of thinking pushes governments toward quota systems and CanCon regulations. Sure, 35% of broadcast music will be MAPL-compliant, but it also subjects your citizens to a steady stream of Nickelback. By artificially constraining demand, Canadians face a lose-lose scenario that—at its most extreme, uncourteous, and oversimplified—boils down to this brain-bending conundrum: is excessive Nickelback airplay a fair trade-off for preserving cultural sovereignty?

