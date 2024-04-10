Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
Apr 10, 2024

Thanks for this post! I have noticed a LOT of what you have included here. Fortunately for me I started a Top Ten party with friends back in the early 80s when we were in our early 20s. There's a group of ten of us that still participate every year. The rule is: each year's Top Tens MUST be new songs! As a result, each person has been forced to explore new music every year. Some of our tastes have changed a lot while others are still fairly grounded in what they were interested in years ago. I think anyone who has ever loved music should do something like this! It keeps us alive and far from stagnant!

I'm currently writing a memoir based on the Top Ten lists I've created for every year even before we started doing these. Feel free to check it out if you haven't! https://open.substack.com/pub/danpal/p/a-top-ten-memoir-1975-im-seeing-you?r=lru5s&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Chase Brunton's avatar
Chase Brunton
Apr 11, 2024

Super interesting stuff, although interestingly none of it applies to me. I’m 32, and I’m still constantly discovering new music. I have always been hungry for more new sounds my whole life. I was actually more conservative as a kid, because kids tend to only like what’s hip, mainstream, or at least commercially accessible in some way. Now I like more extreme kinds of music.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture