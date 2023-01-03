Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

Jan 4, 2023

The opposite of "jumping the shark" is called "growing the beard", after the observation that Season 3 of Star Trek: The Next Generation was noticeably better than the first two, and it was also the first season in which Riker had a beard.

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/GrowingTheBeard

Jan 3, 2023

13 reasons why shows up twice in the first chart with different values. Odd.

