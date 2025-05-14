Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.A.Holmes.(M.A.)'s avatar
M.A.Holmes.(M.A.)
3d

Great article, Daniel, thanks for sharing. I love your graphs, can I ask what software you use to create them? Great job! Mark

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture