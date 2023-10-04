Stat Significant

Ian Edgar
Oct 4, 2023

This is so interesting. Everything is so male/filmbro skewing though, which of course, so is the history of cinema. Wonder what the best way for correcting for that is in terms of trying to somewhat objectively determine broad creative success - the kind of people who like ranking movies and generally holding forth are also the kind of people who love Fincher, Nolan & Tarantino above all else. The critics' section balances this a bit, but not really enough. Letterboxd can help some, but one suspects not for long. Cinema Score or Metacritic?

Brian Mazzarella
May 30

I wouldn't factor in the AFI list.

1) Too old

2) Specifically American, so reduced sample size of films

