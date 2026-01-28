Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD's avatar
G. Alex Janevski, PhD
10h

"There is no “best” month to release new music—most months are interchangeable—with the exception of December. December is bad; everything else is the same."

I wonder if the pattern of Pitchfork ratings would hold if the "Christmas" genre were excluded. There's probably a lot of albums that drop every year as shallow money grabs (based on one of the many subplots of "Love, Actually"). If those holidays releases are excluded, I wonder if the ratings for other albums are still lower than average.

Reply
Share
Ben Prickril's avatar
Ben Prickril
11hEdited

Nicely done. For a moment I thought I was reading a more in-depth Ted Gioia Substack, which I mean as a compliment. Bravo.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stat Significant, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture