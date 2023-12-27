Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas's avatar
Andreas
Jan 21, 2024

Thank you for awesome analysis. It is a bit strange that Movie became the top 2. Because I always find TV series everywhere in my homepage. I tried to browse film but didn't find any interesting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thea Wood's avatar
Thea Wood
Dec 29, 2023

18k programs? Where are they hiding? I see the same 40-50 shows appearing in every category bucket. Also, I’d venture to say that Limited Series are driving most of the original content numbers. Most people I swap recs with are seeking limited series. In fact, a limited series bucket category would be very popular on the main menu.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture