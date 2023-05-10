Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Chaplin's avatar
Max Chaplin
May 11, 2023

Would Al Bundy and Ron Swanson be good examples of more recent Archie Bunker-like characters? Bundy is kind of a clown, but his brutal honesty made him sort of a folk hero. Swanson is a surprisingly positive character, and is admired even by people who normally find libertarians repulsive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
May 11, 2023

Good read, the way you formatted it was engaging

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture