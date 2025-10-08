Stat Significant

Megan's avatar
Megan
19h

i'd be interested to see how the stats compare in UK, AU and NZ - from watching a lot of taskmaster, ongoing soaps like coronation street, eastenders, neighbours, and shortland street still get referenced as universal touchstones that need no explanation

Terri Vaccaro
18h

you didnt mention anything about Bravo genre of “Housewives” shows. Aren’t those the new soap operas?

