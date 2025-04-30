Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
Apr 30

Reunited love will keep us together I got you babe ur all I need to get by wit u im born again cruising

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
Apr 30

what about an…international perspective?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture