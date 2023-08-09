Stat Significant

Stat Significant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liv Walking's avatar
Liv Walking
Nov 23, 2023

As an Australian (little America) who attends cinema - I have never seen this ad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stat Significant, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture